Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 213.2% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JADA opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Jade Art Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

Get Jade Art Group alerts:

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group Inc, through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Art Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Art Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.