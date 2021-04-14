Jarvis+ (JAR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $442,547.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $442,547.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00060067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00090969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.00 or 0.00631706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00032703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00037410 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

JAR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

