JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Boosted by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in JD.com by 38.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 97.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $78.20. 310,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,387,343. The firm has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.58 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

