Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CTTAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

