Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tele2 AB (publ)’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Tele2 AB (publ) in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $799.80 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.94%.

TLTZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.6729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

