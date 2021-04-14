Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tele2 AB (publ)’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $799.80 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TLTZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tele2 AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.6729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

