Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Hall Group stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Charter Hall Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

