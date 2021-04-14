Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €35.00 ($41.18) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SZG. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.81 ($25.66).

ETR SZG opened at €26.14 ($30.75) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.95. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 52-week high of €27.48 ($32.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.10.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

