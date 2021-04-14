Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $265.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.66.

MCD stock opened at $231.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.45. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $232.81. The company has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

