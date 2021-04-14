Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

C has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

C stock opened at $72.06 on Monday. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Citigroup by 8.7% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $477,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,724,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 11.8% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

