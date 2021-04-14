Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FUJIFILM Holdings Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FUJIFILM in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

FUJIY stock opened at $61.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.82. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.