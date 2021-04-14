Jeffrey York Sells 830,000 Shares of Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA) Stock

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA) Director Jeffrey York sold 830,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$45,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$667,779.81.

SRA opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Stria Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that comprises 68 contiguous map-designated mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stria Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stria Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit