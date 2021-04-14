Jeffrey York Sells 830,000 Shares of Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA) Stock

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA) Director Jeffrey York sold 830,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$45,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$667,779.81.

SRA opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Stria Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that comprises 68 contiguous map-designated mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

