JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Vertical Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,936,000 after buying an additional 3,665,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $26,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.