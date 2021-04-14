JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. JOANN has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

In other news, CFO Matthew B. Susz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

