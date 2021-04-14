Jobchain (JOB) Market Cap Hits $11.80 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Jobchain has a market cap of $11.80 million and approximately $394,002.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00060759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00018666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00089899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.66 or 0.00633645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00036732 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

JOB is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,894,558,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

