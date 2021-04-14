John Geschke Sells 3,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,227. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, John Geschke sold 3,400 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $447,032.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $465,540.00.

NYSE ZEN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.82. 484,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,167. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -94.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZEN. Cowen raised their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 52.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 94.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 30,282 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 265.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 245,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 178,268 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,661,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

