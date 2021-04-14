John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

JHS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. 20,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,366. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

