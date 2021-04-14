Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Hits New 52-Week High at $152.47

Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.47 and last traded at $152.47, with a volume of 37 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $165.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $323,826.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $49,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,350. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

