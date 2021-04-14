JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 50,956 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,066,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 50,956 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1,078.2% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 790,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 723,026 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 915,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 529,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSE:PPR opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 71,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $333,772.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

