JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.91 Million Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,284 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.77% of Arcus Biosciences worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,288.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.