JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14.76 Million Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 101.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,416 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $14,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

