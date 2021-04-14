JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in eGain were worth $14,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 118.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 62,908 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of eGain by 18.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eGain by 90.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 34,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of eGain by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

EGAN opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. eGain Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

