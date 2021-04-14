JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 24,168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.20% of OceanFirst Financial worth $13,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OCFC stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

