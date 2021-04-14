JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is VeraBank N.A.’s 8th Largest Position

VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $151.94. 845,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,364,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.