JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,600

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.21% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TPK. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,497.78 ($19.57).
LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,653 ($21.60) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a PE ratio of -183.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,550.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,363.56. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 857.40 ($11.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
