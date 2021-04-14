JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,600

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TPK. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,497.78 ($19.57).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,653 ($21.60) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a PE ratio of -183.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,550.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,363.56. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 857.40 ($11.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Also, insider Pete Redfern purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 284 shares of company stock valued at $416,469.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

