JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,459 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.38% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $6,166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Shares of IFS stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 30.10. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $35.96.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.74 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

IFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Intercorp Financial Services Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. It provides current accounts, deposits, credit facilities, and loans; and annuities and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.