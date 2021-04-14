JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,714,488 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,714,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $13,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after buying an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,784,000 after buying an additional 671,549 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,333,000 after buying an additional 330,216 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,423,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,936,000 after buying an additional 176,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VOD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

