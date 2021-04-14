Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. 46,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4639 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

