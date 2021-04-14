Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Insider Nicholas Moakes Acquires 962 Shares

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes purchased 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £1,010.10 ($1,319.70).
Nicholas Moakes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 9th, Nicholas Moakes bought 4,809 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £5,001.36 ($6,534.31).
Shares of JEFI opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.29. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.44).
Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Company Profile
Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
