Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $110,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $755,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $2,370,653. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $110.59 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $129.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.