KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.53.

Several analysts have commented on BEKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,631,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,237,000 after purchasing an additional 592,683 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 92.7% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 6,387,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,931 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 1,217.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,388,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEKE traded down $4.17 on Friday, hitting $49.42. 6,168,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. KE has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.54.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

