Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $50.83 million and $9.33 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $254.14 or 0.00401850 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

