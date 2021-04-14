Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 23,222 shares.The stock last traded at $32.38 and had previously closed at $26.52.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

