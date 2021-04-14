Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives $150.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

KRYAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of KRYAY stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $133.62. 5,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,049. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

