Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires 226 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 64,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,943. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $806,650. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

