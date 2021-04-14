Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys Shares of 865 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 865 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $171,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 199.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 26.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $685.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $14.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $539.65. 122,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,398. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $527.72 and a 200 day moving average of $519.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $239.01 billion, a PE ratio of 87.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

