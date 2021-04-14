Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $725,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $763,474,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $78,634,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

ZTS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $163.38. The company had a trading volume of 30,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,934. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.95 and its 200 day moving average is $160.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

