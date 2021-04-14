KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bentley Systems in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BSY. Mizuho raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $176,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $266,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $8,134,460.00. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $4,485,147.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,576,632 shares in the company, valued at $70,506,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,099,629.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

