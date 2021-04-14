KeyCorp Raises Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $54.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of BSY opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $8,134,460.00. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $907,630.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,375 shares of company stock worth $27,099,629.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

