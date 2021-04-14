Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

KC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.30. 8,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,368. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

