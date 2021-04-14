Kiromic BioPharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KRBP) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 14th

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Kiromic BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:KRBP) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 14th. Kiromic BioPharma had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of Kiromic BioPharma’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Kiromic BioPharma stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. Kiromic BioPharma has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.48% of Kiromic BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. Its product portfolio include ALEXIS AIDT-1, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-1; ALEXIS AIDT-2 EOC, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; ALEXIS AIDT-2 MPM (malignant pleural mesothelioma), an allogenic CAR/NKT-Like cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; and PD-1-AR, a check point inhibitor for solid tumors, as well as oral healthcare products, such as mouthwash.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit