KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

KKR opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $52.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,616.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 40,801 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 83,204 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

