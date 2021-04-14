KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $464,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,616.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 40,801 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 83,204 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

