Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Kohl’s posted earnings of ($3.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.25. 106,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.