Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Kohl’s posted earnings of ($3.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.
NYSE KSS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.25. 106,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.