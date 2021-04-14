Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Komatsu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Komatsu stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.99. 51,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Komatsu had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Komatsu will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

