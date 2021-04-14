Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Konica Minolta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.00). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Konica Minolta stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Konica Minolta has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

