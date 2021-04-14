Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.39

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.389 per share on Thursday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

