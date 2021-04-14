Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.85 Per Share

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Koppers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KOP. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41. Koppers has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $39.15.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 1,024.0% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

