Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,360 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Solar by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470,988 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000,000 after buying an additional 460,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $35,931,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,269.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,536 shares of company stock worth $2,845,096. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.46. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.65.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

