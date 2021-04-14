Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 5th. AlphaValue upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

KHNGY traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,844. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.46. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

